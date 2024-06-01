McNally, Cory make their case for District 42 Senate seat

May 31—GRAND FORKS — The two Republican candidates for District 42's Senate seat seek to differentiate themselves from their primary opponent on issues of experience and responsibility.

State Rep. Claire Cory and political newcomer Dustin McNally are vying to fill the seat set to be vacated by longtime state Sen. Curt Kruen, who is not seeking reelection.

McNally and Cory will be on the June 11 primary ballot. The victor will face Democrat Rod Gigstad in the November general election.

McNally is a senior lecturer and assistant dean at UND's College of Engineering and Mines. Cory works at 322 Hospitality Group as an event coordinator; she was a junior studying political science at UND when she was appointed to a District 42 House seat vacated by Republican Rep. Jake Blum. She was subsequently reelected in 2020.

Cory told the Herald her candidacy is distinguished by her political experience in the House amid a "leadership loss" of state elected officials in the Grand Forks area.

"I have the actual experience needed to step into the Senate and serve Grand Forks," she said.

A political newcomer, McNally said he brings more life and career experience to the table than his primary opponent.

He said he is running as a fiscal conservative who will scrutinize spending in Bismarck and protect "individual freedoms" like property and gun rights. He said North Dakota's biggest problem is its political schism; he said he is running to "make politics boring again."

"A lot of the political divisiveness and the headlines that keep making the news show that we're not strong leaders, we just want to make our own points be heard," he said.

Cory said that if she is elected, she will focus her time in the Senate on continuing to reduce homeowners' property tax burden, saying it is the issue most often brought to her by residents, as well as addressing fentanyl trafficking into the state.

"Our state's unique because I-29 runs right through it, and that's a common road for transporting drugs," she said.

Cory said she supports abolishing property taxes, but declined to endorse current efforts led by U.S. House candidate Rick Becker to put a referendum on the ballot in November, saying she is unsure if it was the right vehicle.

"My job as a legislator is to think about the future and how is that going to look in the Legislature, and how's the Legislature going to take that on," she said.

McNally does not support a potential referendum to abolish property taxes, saying he hadn't heard an argument for the measure that addressed its impact on small towns, but favored reforming property taxes.

Cory also said if elected she'd use her Senate seat to support UND's Energy and Environment Research Center, add pedestrian crossings to Grand Forks' railroad crossings, and make it easier for newcomers to transfer occupational licenses to North Dakota.

District 42 Republicans have endorsed McNally over Cory; Cory said the endorsement convention was "not fair whatsoever" due to procedural changes but that she has moved on.

McNally also took a shot at Cory for the latter's recent DUI charge. Cory was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence May 7. She initially pleaded not guilty but has since indicated plans to change her plea.

"You have the option between someone who's shown they're irresponsible and you have the Eagle Scout as the other option," McNally said.

Cory did not address her arrest directly but said voters had other concerns.

"I would say the top of mind for voters is property tax relief, border security, energy, workforce, good education," she said. "That's what I would say to that."

District 42 generally includes far western Grand Forks, on the west side of I-29, along with a strip of land that reaches to Grand Forks Air Force Base. It also includes a portion that juts eastward into Grand Forks, between DeMers Avenue and Gateway Drive.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misstated the candidate endorsed by District 42 Republicans. It is Dustin McNally.