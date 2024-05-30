McLean among counties hit by strong storms

A number of homes were without power earlier in the week in McLean and Muhlenberg counties as a result of a series of storms that spawned at least one tornado in the region.

McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said much of the damage in the county was in the Island areas and south of the Green River.

“I know our neighbors south and west of us sustained substantially more damage than we did,” Dame said.

“Luckily, to my knowledge, we don’t have any loss of life,” Dame said Monday afternoon. There was property damage and downed trees, and the county is under a state of emergency, Dame said.

“We will continue to have cleanup efforts,” Dame said.

Other areas counties also sent assistance to McLean County, he said.

“I was comforted by the fact that, (after) the first storm that morning colleagues in other counties had reached out” to offer help, Dame said. “It makes it so much easier to know, in your darkest hour, you can call for help and get it.”

More than 12,000 homes were without power Monday afternoon in Muhlenberg County.

Muhlenberg County Judge-Executive Mack McGehee said there were no reports of injuries or deaths in the storms, but that there was damage to homes and barns, and that numerous trees were downed across the county.

“We have been working all day just to get the roads open,” McGehee said Monday afternoon.

Justin Gibbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, said officials know a tornado struck the county, but that damage assessment teams have not made a determination of the storm’s strength.

“It was a strong tornado, a significant tornado,” Gibb said.

The storm caused damage from Charleston, near Dawson Springs, to Muhlenberg County, Gibbs said.

“There were homes that were completely destroyed” in Charleston, Gibbs said, and that more than 20 homes were destroyed across the storm’s path. The total number of homes destroyed will likely be much higher, Gibbs said.

“The damage started near Eddyville, and we had debris until it departed Muhlenberg County,” he said. “There was damage for 50 miles.”

McGehee said officials did not have a total on the number of destroyed Homes in Muhlenberg County as of Monday afternoon. The worst damage in the county occurred in the Beehmont area, McGehee said, but that there was also storm damage in Greenville and other areas.

“It’s pretty widespread,” McGehee said.

Assistance from the state and from regional counties had come in to assist in the storm recovery, he said.

“There is going to be a lot of cleanup,” McGehee said.

According to the Kentucky Utilities website, about 12,500 KU customers in Muhlenberg County were without power as of mid-afternoon Monday.

Thousands of others lost power through the region, including 706 Ohio County customers, and 918 customers in McLean County, according to the KU website.

There was no reported structural damage in Daviess County, said Chris Cunningham, Davies County Emergency Management’s deputy director. The agency sent officials to Muhlenberg County to assist, Cunningham said.

About 1,600 Owensboro Municipal Utilities customers lost power due to Sunday’s storms, although all but a handful had been restored my Monday afternoon. Kenergy had 290 customers without power in Daviess County Monday afternoon.

Gibbs said once all the damage assessment is complete, it is likely officials will identify multiple tornadoes over the entire region, including tornadoes in Indiana and southeast Missouri.

“There could be well over one dozen,” Gibbs said.