The McKenzie Pass will open July 4 after being closed over the winter and for recent construction and paving, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Construction crews began preparation work over the last few weeks beyond the gate on the east side of the seasonally closed highway. Once the pass opens beyond the gate, there will still be construction work happening which may cause delays.

Paving will continue through July below the gate on the east side of the highway and could also cause delays due to single-lane closures and flaggers.

The west side of the pass, beyond Linton Lake, will also remain closed until July 4.

"After a long winter, we know everyone is anxious to head out. Remember that when this road is closed, it's closed to everyone," the agency said in a news release. "Entering the work zone is dangerous and can cause delays that may slow down the project timeline."

Emma Logan is an outdoors journalism intern for the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at elogan@salem.gannett.com or on X @emmmalogan

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: McKenzie Pass between Eugene and Bend to open July 4