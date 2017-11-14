McKennie, Adams set for US debuts against Portugal

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Schalke's Weston McKennie, left, and Leverkusen's Charles Aranguiz challenge for the ball during a German Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Josh Sargent remembered when coach John Hackworth greeted the U.S. Under-17 team at breakfast in India last month and told players the American senior team had failed to qualify for next year's World Cup. "Everybody thought he was joking," Sargent said. In the wake of the failure, Sargent has been promoted to the national team along with Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams for Tuesday's exhibition at Portugal. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Midfielders Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams are making their U.S. national team debuts in Tuesday night's exhibition at Portugal, the first game for the Americans since they failed to qualify for next year's World Cup.

Ethan Horvath is in goal for the match at Leiria, his first appearance since his debut against Cuba in October 2016.

DeAndre Yedlin is at right back, John Brooks and Matt Miazga in central defense and Eric Lichaj at left back. Danny Williams, captaining the U.S. for the first time, also is in midfield along with Kellyn Acosta. Juan Agudelo is at forward along with C.J. Sapong, who is making his third international appearance.

Goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers are on the bench and could make their debuts as substitutes. Josh Sargent, the first American to train with the under-17, under-20 and senior national teams in the same year, did not dress because of a strained right quadriceps.

Dave Sarachan is the interim U.S. coach following the resignation of Bruce Arena.