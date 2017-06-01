McKellar moves up from assistant to take ACT head coach job

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Dan McKellar will replace Stephen Larkham as ACT Brumbies head coach next season, the Super Rugby team announced Friday.

Larkham will leave the Canberra-based franchise at the end of the season to take up a full-time assistant coaching role with the national team. McKellar has been at the Brumbies since 2013 when he was appointed defense coach.

McKellar, a former prop who spent time with the Queensland Reds in 2005-06, said new player signings would feature during the start of his tenure.

The Brumbies are leading the Australian conference, but have won only five of 12 matches ahead of Saturday's game against the Melbourne Rebels. The Brumbies have a nine-point lead over New South Wales and are likely to qualify as the only Australian team in the Super playoffs.