McKeesport native Byron Janis, classical pianist, dead at 95

McKeesport native Byron Janis, a classical pianist, has died at the age of 95.

His wife told the Associated Press Janis died Thursday evening in New York City.

Janis studied as a childhood prodigy under Vladimir Horowitz and became a celebrated American concert pianist. He suffered from arthritis for more than half his life, often playing through pain, according to the AP. Janis became an Arthritis Foundation spokesperson.

In his later years, he composed scores for television shows and musicals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

3-year-old girl hit by police motorcycle after St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown Pittsburgh Woman dead after vehicle is rear-ended, catches on fire on I-70 in Westmoreland County 3 injured after sedan, bus crash in Pittsburgh VIDEO:3-year-old girl hit by police motorcycle after St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts