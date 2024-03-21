McKees Rocks native, former WPIAL star to take NCAA Tournament stage with Duquesne Dukes

Just two years ago, McKees Rocks native and Our Lady of Sacred Heart star Jake DiMichele was a force to be reckoned with on his high school’s court. Now, his school is beaming with pride as he’s set to represent his hometown on the national stage of the NCAA Tournament.

“To watch him achieve the success, while it’s not a surprise, it just fills us with pride,” said DiMichele’s former high school coach Mike Rodriguez.

“It really is hard to believe because he just he just appeared this year,” said OLSH Math Teacher Sister Francine. “He’s already made a name for himself.”

That drive and dedication goes back to DiMichele’s days leading the Chargers to four straight WPIAL crowns, back-to-back PIAA State Championships, and tying a state record of 68 straight wins.

“I think what a lot of people don’t understand, about Jake was the time he puts in when the lights are off,” said Rodriguez.

“I mean, he’s just a tireless worker. We’d have a two-hour practice, and then as everybody’s walking out, he put on a weight vest, put a ladder on the floor and start doing sprints by himself in the gym. Then he’d shoot 100 shots from that spot.”

The Dukes freshman continues to carry the selfless, lead-by-example presence he did in high school.

“He’s the player that everybody looks to,” said Al Lesh, the Voice of the Chargers.

“Even though there’s other guys that are out there who are like ‘me me me’ they would listen to those guys, and then they would turn to Jake and say ‘Jake what are we going to do?’”

“His stance with his arms on his hip, that goes all the way back to high school,” added Sister Francine. “He still does it now. Kind of like surveying the whole court and kind of like knowing what to do.”

And for the former two-time Class 2A Player of the Year— getting to represent Pittsburgh in the tournament he always imagined playing in is a dream come true.

“I really can’t even put it into words,” said DiMichele. “Being here, growing up watching Duquesne, everything like that is just a blessing to be able to represent my city.”

