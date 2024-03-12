McKees Rocks man convicted on drug charges sentenced to prison time

A McKees Rocks man convicted of violating federal narcotics laws has been sentenced to prison time.

Eric Howard, 36, was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a day behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release, the Department of Justice said.

Howard plotted to distribute fentanyl that was in his possession between February and June 2023.

Before Howard was sentenced, Judge William Stickman said he had a significant drug trafficking record and that his sentence should serve as a deterrent.

