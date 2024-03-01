McKee pitches a $100 million housing bond, but does it go far enough?

PROVIDENCE − Gov. Dan McKee and Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor are proposing a $100 million housing bond, that would need to be approved by voters.

Many housing advocates say that isn't enough and are pushing for an even bigger bond, $150 million, while a rift emerges between those who want some money put aside for a public housing developer and those who want the current system – of money doled out to developers, nonprofit and for-profit companies – to continue.

Even if a bond does to go voters and gets approved, as the state is in the grips of a crushing housing crisis where the price of a single-family home is up nearly 50% since before the pandemic, two bigger problems loom over the bond: what happens after it would run out and how will homeless-related funding be replaced?

Some groups call to split the bond to fund a public developer

Reclaim RI Spokesman Dan Denvir is among those saying a bigger bond of $150 million should be issued, with a portion going toward a public developer option. The state has contracted with New York University's Furman Center for Real Estate and Urban Policy to study whether to create a state housing development arm.

The idea of a state developer was first floated in 2022 when state lawmakers included $10 million for unspecified public housing projects in the state budget which was allocated to local housing authorities, and the state Housing Department opted to study the public developer concept before committing any money to the idea.

When asked about the public developer option, Pryor said the first findings of the study should be out by May.

A once-in-a-generation investment, or a once-a-year need?

Pawtucket Housing Authority's Paula McFarland and NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley's Joe Garlick both said in an interview that while the bond will help some projects, the bigger issue is finding a consistent funding source for income-restricted housing projects.

"There's no way that will plug the hole," McFarland said.

Paula McFarland, executive director of the Pawtucket Housing Authority, which oversees Galego Court tours one of the recent updates in a vacant unit.

Income-restricted projects take years from conception to occupancy, and twice or three times longer than their market rate counterparts, because they start, then stop as they wait for funding. The "capital stack," or funding sources to allow a project to get built, often has 10 more funding streams, Garlick said.

"You crank it up, then you wait for the funding to be in place," Garlick said. "It's start and stop."

Denvir said subsidized housing needs a dedicated funding stream from the state, and federal funding is not enough. While the housing bond "presents an urgent and necessary investment," the money needs to start consistently flowing to projects.

Neighborworks Blackstone Valley Executive Director Joe Garlick (left) talks to Alvin Saafir of Community Housing Capital at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Millrace complex, Jan. 3, 2024, in Woonsocket

"That stream could be funded by taxing the rich, housing speculators, by taxing wealth," he said. "It's a basic math problem and there needs to be more subsidies for very poor Rhode Islanders who otherwise can't afford housing."

Pryor said the state would need to start producing 2,000 to 3,000 housing units per year just to prevent the current housing crisis from getting worse, while the state is producing less than 1,000 a year, a steady decline since

How far does $100 million really go?

How much do housing projects actually cost, both per-unit, and per-big project?

Crossroads Rhode Island's Summer Street project, 176 one-bedroom units in a five-story building, has an estimated total cost, including plans, insurance and financing, of $76 million, or $431,818 per-unit. Construction alone is estimated at $55 million. The project has 17 different funding sources.

In East Providence, an initial proposal for 160 units in a former nursing home on Taunton Avenue was estimated to cost $60 million, or $373,000 per unit.

Assuming the lower estimate per unit of $373,000, a $100 million bond, spent exclusively on income-restricted apartments, buys 268 units. A $150 million bond buys 402 income-restricted units.

In Westerly, a proposed 2,300-unit apartment complex that would ostensibly replace a golf course has an estimated cost of $705 million, or $306,521 per unit.

Jennifer Hawkins, executive director, One Neighborhood builders on site. 354 Taunton Avenue in East Providence

What's in the $100 million ask?

The current allocation Pryor has proposed is:

$10 million for site acquisition, site work and infrastructure improvements

$7.5 million for projects serving "vulnerable" residents, including veterans and poor seniors

$5 million for an accessory dwelling unit investment fund

$5 million for "community revitalization" including mixed-use projects

$30 million "prioritized for homeownership"

Additionally, money would be used for:

"Production of new inventory" and preservation of units

Homeownership for people up to 120% of area median income

With federal stimulus funds drying up, what happens to housing the homeless?

While the state's housing crisis has been decades in the making, it all boiled over during the pandemic, as housing prices rocketed, fueled by sellers taking their homes off the market, as well as rock-bottom interest rates. Rents took a similar trajectory and the number of unsheltered people has almost quintupled, from 71 to 334, according to the 2023 point-in-time count.

To address homelessness, and much of the housing crisis, the state had been using federal stimulus funds, from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, as Rep. June Speakman, D-Bristol, Warren and Rep. Joshua Giraldo, D-Central Falls, the chair and vice chair of the House Special Commission on Housing, wrote in testimony.

Really, the housing bond need is at least $250 million, while if the state were to proportionately keep up with Massachusetts, with Gov. Maura Healey seeking a $4 billion bond, the ask would be $500 million, not the governor's $100 million, they wrote.

"That kind of investment is what we need," they wrote. "But realistically, we know that is too much to ask this year."

OpenDoors Co-Executive Director Nick Horton stands in the living room of his group's new shelter on Elmwood Avenue.

Open Doors Co-Executive Director Nick Horton said nothing in the housing bond, and seemingly no discussions at the State House, have dealt with how to replace funding for homeless shelters and for the unhoused, when the federal funding is dried up.

Over 500 people are currently unhoused in Rhode Island during winter bitter cold and winter storms. That increase, up from under a hundred before pandemic, is the new normal, and until new housing comes online, which takes years to build even if it gets regulatory approval and funding, the number of people living on the street won't go down, he said.

Shanelle Saraceno told legislators about living on the streets for months while pregnant, a situation that didn't improve until after a Providence Journal article published on her plight. The lack of shelter beds is so acute that a woman six months pregnant can't find a place to sleep. The lists are prioritized by need.

The number of shelter beds this year has gone up 300, or 32%, Pryor said.

