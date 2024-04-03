McHenry man arrested in Oakland traffic stop

Apr. 3—OAKLAND — A McHenry man remained jailed without bond Wednesday following a traffic stop in which police discovered suspected methamphetamines and fentanyl inside his vehicle, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.

Nicholas Ryan Owens, 32, was taken into custody during the March 25 stop on Third Street in Oakland by sheriff's office deputies and Maryland State Police along with assistance of the Garrett County Narcotics Task Force.

Owens was charged with possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl after a K-9 scan by state police led to discovery of 20 grams of methamphetamines with a street value of $1,400 and fentanyl inside the vehicle, police said.

Owens is jailed without bond following a judge's review of the no-bail order set by a district court commissioner. He is scheduled to appear in a preliminary hearing April 24, according to court documents.