LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Livingston's County district and circuit courts will have a new chief after Judge Michael Hatty retires later this month.

The Michigan Supreme Court appointed Chief Judge Pro Tempore Matthew McGivney to fill the role.

McGivney will take over as chief judge of the 44th Circuit Court and 53rd District Court for a term beginning March 18 and ending Dec. 31, 2025, according to a court order issued Wednesday.

The court also assigned McGivney to serve as business court judge of the 44th Circuit Court for a term expiring April 1, 2025.

Hatty is vacating his seat on the bench effective March 17. A new judge will be appointed, according to a Jan. 8 announcement on the State Bar of Michigan's website.

Hatty will turn 70 this year, making him ineligible to run for another term. He was appointed in 2009 by Gov. Jennifer Granholm, elected by voters to a partial term in 2010, and re-elected to six-year terms in 2012 and 2018.

McGivney currently serves as the presiding judge of the circuit court's family division. He was appointed to the bench by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2019 to replace Judge David Reader, who now serves as county prosecutor. McGivney was elected by voters in 2020 to complete Reader's partial term and re-elected for a six-year term in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: McGivney appointed chief judge in wake of Hatty retirement