McGarrah family celebrates 200 years since settling in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Saturday was a special day for the McGarrah family.

“The McGarrah family was the first European settlers in Washington County in 1824,” said Dennis McGarrah.

It’s been 200 years since this family settled in Fayetteville and the actual piece of land they settled on is just a couple of miles away.

“Bill, one of the offsprings of the first settlers had the first store in Fayetteville. He has dry goods store in Fayetteville, “said Dennis.

Dennis says items from that original store are on display at Crystal Bridges Museum. He also says Native American tribes were located where the McGarrah Rivercrest Orchard now stands.

“And matter of fact, every time we dig in the field out here, we get dig up arrowheads and stuff,” said Dennis.

Maggie Moses isn’t related to the McGarrah family but works on their farm. She loves learning about the family’s history.

I think it’s awesome. Like a lot of the heritage and things. Like I haven’t learned a whole lot, but what I have is really awesome,” said Moses.

In 2024 only two McGarrah family members are working the fields like their ancestors did two centuries ago.

“Me and my son our last like our family stand in that still does nothing but produce and stuff.

So we’re just we’re still gamblers, OK? Me and my son are still gamblers,” said Dennis.

That trait to gamble and take a risk against the odds is the reason Fayetteville is here and thriving 200 years later.

