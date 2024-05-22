MCFRS wants to remind people not to go swimming in Potomac river as they deal with water rescues

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — After two water rescues on the Potomac River on Tuesday, Montgomery County Fire And Rescue are sending a reminder to the public of the do’s and don’ts as Memorial Day weekend approaches.

MCFRS said it’s not unusual to see a lot of activity on the Potomac River especially with nice weather and Memorial Day weekend inching closer, but after a few close calls with some swimmers in the water on Tuesday, officials want to remind people that swimming in the Potomac River is illegal.

“In fact unusual, that we had actually a number of swimmers in the water today,” said Pete Piringer, PIO for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. “Of course we got them out,” he added

Officials said just before noon on Tuesday, rescue crews were on the Potomac river responding to a distressed person in the water.

Then at about 7:30 p.m., a swift water team responded to Great Falls Park of the Potomac River on the Virginia side for a swimmer in the water who couldn’t make it to shore

The people in both scenarios were safely taken out of the water.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials said a few years ago they had about 7 to 8 drownings in a year and in recent years that number has reduced a bit.



As they continue their efforts to reduce that statistic, they want the public to know The Potomac River around Great Falls Park can be very deceiving and that’s why people are not allowed to swim in it.

“The thing about the Potomac River particularly in this area, the water in some places is very deceiving. Obviously, it’s the great falls, very swift water. The currents are very strong and in some areas its very deceiving and folks think they can swim from shore to shore and you can’t do it,” said Piringer. “You never know. The water level changes almost every day. The water is still considered cold water, temperatures in the sixties. That alone can take your breath away. It’s very dangerous. That’s why swimming is prohibited. We try to remind people of that,” he added.

Piringer said people are out on the river every day of the year, usually expert boaters and kayakers, but the group of people they run into problems with are those who are unaware and don’t know what they are about to get into dealing with the Potomac river.

And those who will be in kayaks on the water, officials recommend going on the water with someone or let someone know where you’ll be and for how long The Potomac River At Great Falls stretches Maryland and Virginia

Officials also said have a charged cellphone and know where you are.

