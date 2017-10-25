McElwain to provide details if threats become 'unmanageable'

FILE - This is a Sept. 2, 2017, file photo showing Florida head coach Jim McElwain watching his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against Michigan, in Arlington, Texas. McElwain says players and families have received death threats amid the team’s struggles, adding “there’s a lot of hate in this world and a lot of anger.” McElwain declined to say Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, whether he personally received death threats.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Jim McElwain says he will provide details about alleged death threats if the situation "becomes unmanageable."

Speaking on the Southeastern Conference coaches call Wednesday, McElwain said he allowed "one or two misguided remarks" get to him.

McElwain said Monday that Florida players and families received death threats amid the team's struggles. He did not contact police and declined to say whether he personally received death threats. The university's athletic department released a statement hours later saying administrators met with McElwain and that the coach "offered no additional details."

McElwain was vague again Wednesday.

He said, "I feel bad sometimes for being open and honest. Yet at the same time, I've seen this movie; I understand it. And if it gets to a point, then we'll go from there."

Florida plays third-ranked Georgia on Saturday in nearby Jacksonville.

