McDowell County woman arrested on malicious wounding charge
Apr. 2—GARY — A McDowell County resident is facing a malicious wounding charge after a stabbing was reported in the Gary community,
Trooper L. A. Beggs with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment responded around 8:30 a.m. March 29 to Grace Lane in Gary in reference to a stabbing complaint, according to Capt. R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the state police. McDowell 911 advised that a female had stabbed a male after some type of domestic dispute.
Upon arrival. Trooper Beggs spoke to the male victim, 73-year-old Vince Wolfe of Princeton. Wolfe had received minor injuries from the incident and refused any medical treatment. Trooper Beggs located 53-year-old Teresa Barker of Anawalt.
Teresa Barker was arrested without incident and charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault, Maddy said. She was processed, arraigned and issued a $10,500 cash or surety bond. She was transported to the McDowell County holding unit until bond is posted.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
