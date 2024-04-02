McDowell County woman arrested on malicious wounding charge

Apr. 2—GARY — A McDowell County resident is facing a malicious wounding charge after a stabbing was reported in the Gary community,

Trooper L. A. Beggs with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment responded around 8:30 a.m. March 29 to Grace Lane in Gary in reference to a stabbing complaint, according to Capt. R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the state police. McDowell 911 advised that a female had stabbed a male after some type of domestic dispute.

Upon arrival. Trooper Beggs spoke to the male victim, 73-year-old Vince Wolfe of Princeton. Wolfe had received minor injuries from the incident and refused any medical treatment. Trooper Beggs located 53-year-old Teresa Barker of Anawalt.

Teresa Barker was arrested without incident and charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault, Maddy said. She was processed, arraigned and issued a $10,500 cash or surety bond. She was transported to the McDowell County holding unit until bond is posted.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com