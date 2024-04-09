McDowell County man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

Apr. 9—By GREG JORDAN

BLUEFIELD — A McDowell County man pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 15, 2021, Lansen SharifWaugh, 44, of Kyle sold controlled substances that contained cocaine and methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a residence in Kyle where Waugh was staying, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Waugh admitted to the transaction and further admitted to selling cocaine and a controlled substance containing heroin and fentanyl to the confidential informant on two other occasions.

On July 2, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Waugh's residence in Kyle, and found two firearms and additional quantities of cocaine, according to court records. Waugh admitted that he intended to distribute the cocaine found during the search.

Waugh is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 12 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The task force consists of members of the West Virginia State Police, the Bluefield Police Department, the Princeton Police Department, the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, the McDowell County Sheriff's Department, and the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Brian D. Parsons is prosecuting the case.

