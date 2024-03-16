New McDonald's in Victorville celebrates grand opening

McDonald’s held a ribbon-cutting on Friday at its new store on the corner of Bear Valley Road and Second Avenue. The new restaurant will host a community celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16.

McDonald’s owner/operator Marisol Sanchez will host a community celebration at her new store located across from Desert Valley Hospital in Victorville.

The community celebration is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at the restaurant on the corner of Bear Valley Road and Second Avenue.

“We are thrilled to host a day of celebration to welcome everyone into our new McDonald’s restaurant,” Sanchez said. “With a full crew of 70 new restaurant team members, we look forward to getting to know our fellow neighbors and creating a space for locals and travelers to connect over quality food.”

The community event comes after a Friday afternoon ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Ronald McDonald, Victorville Mayor Liz Becerra, the Academy for Academic Excellence ROTC Space Force Color Guard, and the Greater High Desert Chamber of Commerce.

During the ceremony, Sanchez presented donations to the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House and the High Desert Community Foundation.

McDonald’s is currently celebrating the surprising statistic that one in eight Americans have worked at a McDonald’s restaurant, company officials said.

On Friday, McDonald’s employee Laura Alcocer and Academy of Academic Excellence Principal Chet Richards were recognized as official members of the “1 in 8” club and surprised with a limited-edition McDonald’s varsity letterman jacket.

To learn more about the initiative, visit mcdonalds1in8.com.

Marisol Sanchez

Sanchez is a second-generation McDonald’s owner/operator, opening her first restaurant in 2006.

Sanchez’s restaurants have donated more than 15,000 meals to local non-profit organizations like the Food Bank of Southern California through McDonald’s Food Donation Program.

Since 2022, Sanchez has served on the Lewis Center for Educational Research Board of Directors, supporting the non-profit mission of providing a bright future for local students.

Opened in December

The new McDonald’s was the first business to open in the Victor Valley Connection development located on Bear Valley Road between Second and Third avenues.

The drive-thru was opened on Dec. 28, and the lobby was opened to the public soon after, Assistant Manager Julia Vega said.

Vega added that the store is very drive-thru, curbside pickup and McDelivery friendly. Inside, the new McDonald’s includes McDelivery and Pick Up windows, two self-service kiosks, and a dining room with a maximum occupancy of 49.

Outside, the restaurant offers several parking spots dedicated to curbside pick-up orders and courier parking. The drive-thru has one pay and two pick-up windows.

Entrances to McDonald's are located on Bear Valley Road and Second Avenue across from the hospital.

The newMcDonald’s is located at 16670 Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: New McDonald's in Victorville celebrates grand opening