McDonald's Twitter account goes rogue, blasts ‘disgusting’ Trump

A salty tweet, sent and quickly deleted Thursday, from one of McDonald’s official Twitter accounts attacked President Trump and longed for the return of his predecessor.

“@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands,” the tweet from the company’s @McDonaldsCorp account declared.

The sudden shift into political commentary was most likely the result of a hack or a rogue intern or staffer as evidenced by the tweet’s swift removal. It had been retweeted more than 872 times and liked by at least 900 people before it was deleted.

Yahoo News reached out to McDonald’s for comment and clarification but did not immediately receive a response.

The responses to the tweet were mulled over the possibilities of what could’ve led to the tweet and cracked jokes about the fast food chain’s startling foray into partisan politics. Twitter users questioned whether the tweet was real and speculated that someone was losing his or her social media job or quitting it “in a firestorm.”

But one response above all perhaps best summed up the mood on social media after McDonald’s apparent gaffe: “I’m lovin’ it!”

