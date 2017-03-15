McDonald's Employee Jumps Through Drive-Thru Window to Help Rescue Unconscious Cop

A Florida McDonald’s employee literally jumped into action in a valiant effort to save a cop’s life.

Pedro Viloria, was working a morning shift at the fast-food restaurant in Doral Tuesday when an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer suddenly fell unconscious after placing her order with her two kids in the back seat.

"I told her, 'One moment — let me give you your food,' when I turned around... I figured she was having some sort of seizure or heart attack or something and that’s when I got really scared," Viloria told InsideEdition.com. "The children were noticing and started screaming."

Viloria said the woman’s foot came off the brake and the truck started rolling forward. Viloria wasted no time, jumping out of the drive-thru the window to stop the car.

“I see the car move and I was really worried that they might crash into somebody or something. I thought if I don’t jump right now through the window, I won’t make it on time to try and stop the car," Viloria said.

He then told the kids in the back seat to call 911.

Viloria said medical professionals happened to be nearby and started performing CPR on the woman before the ambulance came.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Viloria said he sees himself as a hero but so are the others involved with helping the woman.

“If it would have taken two or three minutes longer, it could have been worse for her," Viloria said. "If we all constantly have in mind that we can do this type of stuff for everyone, I believe that more people will react properly to emergency situations. We need to remember that we are all heroes."

