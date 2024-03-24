McDonald’s workers reunite after nearly 5 decades

ST. LOUIS — A special reunion took place for individuals who started their professional journeys at a local fast-food restaurant nearly 50 years ago, bringing together a group of people whose paths first crossed in their early working days.

Back in 1975, twenty individuals were taking their first steps into the workforce at the McDonald’s located on North Lindbergh in Hazelwood. Fast forward to today, these former coworkers were celebrated in a unique gathering that not only honored their early contributions to the fast-food giant but also bridged generations of workers.

Among those sharing insights was a current McDonald’s owner and operator, who reflected on her own time working at the restaurant. This reunion underscored the lasting impact of early work experiences.

“We learned to come to work on time, and to be accountable, and to work as a team, and really how to take care of the guest, and make sure that we always make them first and foremost in what we do,” said Joan Elhoffer, McDonald’s owner.

One in eight Americans has worked at McDonald’s over the years. That fact, made abuntantly clear on their jackets with a special one-in-eight mark.

