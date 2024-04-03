New McDonald’s will serve Big Macs and Happy Meals at this Manatee County intersection

There are about a dozen McDonald’s restaurants serving Big Macs and Happy Meals in Manatee County and more are on the way.

Recently, paperwork filed with Manatee County Development Services indicates a McDonald’s is planned for 6228 15th St. E., Bradenton.

Planned on the 1.5-acre site, which was previously a Circle K convenience store and Clicks Arcade, is a new 3,859-square-foot restaurant with drive-thru service.

The property is owned by Fifteen 6228 LLC of Sarasota with Sam Ghalieh listed as the manager, according to the Florida Department of Commerce’s Sunbiz web page.

Access to the planned restaurant would be from 63rd Avenue East and 15th Street East. The intersection is also home to KFC, 7-Eleven and a Citgo station.

Another McDonald’s is planned north of Palmetto at 2845 69th St. E., south of the Interstate 275 and U.S. 41 intersection, the Bradenton Herald reported last August.

New McDonald’s planned in Bradenton

That McDonald’s would be a 4,365-square-foot restaurant with dual drive-thru.

Neighboring businesses include Sysco, an Amazon delivery station, Chicago Pickle Company and Power Design.

McDonald’s announced in December that it was targeting having 50,000 restaurants worldwide by 2027, projecting that it would be the fastest period of growth in the brand’s history.

McDonald’s got its start in 1948 when brothers Dick and Mac McDonald began operating drive-thru restaurants, featuring 15-cent hamburgers, shakes and fries.

Property that once was home to Circle K convenience store at 6228 15th St. E., Bradenton, shown Tuesday, is proposed for a new McDonald’s restaurant.

Ray Kroc, a milkshake machine salesman, visited the McDonald brothers in 1954 and became their franchise agent.

In 1961, Kroc bought the McDonald brothers’ rights for $2.7 million and was McDonald’s CEO from 1967 to 1973.

Other Manatee County McDonald’s

Need a Quarter Pounder? Here’s where you can find one in Manatee County:

▪ 3631 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

▪ 6708 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

▪ 604 67th St. Circle E., Bradenton

▪ 4711 14th St. W., Bradenton

▪ 5299 State Road 70 E., Bradenton

▪ 7185 State Road 70 E., Bradenton

▪ 14655 S.R. 70 E., Lakewood Ranch

▪ 11150 S.R. 64 E., Lakewood Ranch

▪ 8494 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

▪ 699 10th St. E., Palmetto

▪ 6103 U.S. 301, Ellenton

One of the newest McDonalds in the Manatee-Sarasota area is in the Center Point development at 6508 University Parkway, Lakewood Ranch.