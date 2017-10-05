McDonald’s manager 'offered customers side of cocaine with meals'

Mr Guerrero was caught selling cocaine alongside McDonald's meals: Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York

A McDonald's manager working the night shift at a restaurant in New York sold cocaine alongside burgers and fries, police allege.

Authorities say Frank Guerrero, 26, was arrested after selling $10,900 (£8,200) worth of the drug to an undercover police officer over the course of eight occasions, at a restaurant in the Soundview area of the Bronx.

At least two times, it is alleged Mr Guerrero placed the cocaine into a bag containing a cookie, which he then concealed in a larger bag with cheeseburgers, fries and a drink.

On one occasion, he sold the drugs to a police officer in the toilets after hiding the cocaine in a soap dispenser, officials said.

The three-month undercover investigation dubbed “Operation Off the Menu” also saw Mr Guerrero make five drug sales in the restaurant’s car park, police claim.

Authorities say they seized 200g of cocaine and more than $5,000 in cash from Mr Guerrero’s home, which he shares with his partner and two-year-old child.

Mr Guerrero, who had worked at McDonald’s for eight years, was arrested on Wednesday, along with his partner Cabral Castillo.

Both face charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully dealing with a child. Mr Guerrero also faces numerous counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

New York City’s special narcotics prosecutor Bridget G Brennan said in a statement: “The conduct was so blatant it would be comical if he weren’t committing a serious narcotics crime.

“Ordering coke took on an entirely different meaning on the night shift at this McDonald’s.”