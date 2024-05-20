McDonald’s free McNuggets deal for one day only

ST. LOUIS — More meal-deals are coming to fast food restaurants after customers see high prices. McDonald’s is giving away Chicken McNuggets this week.

This Wednesday, May 22, McDonald’s is giving away free 6-piece Chicken McNuggets when you order through the McDonald’s app. This offer is valid for one day only at participating restaurants across the US. To get the free nuggets, download the app and join MyMcDonald’s Rewards. No purchase is necessary, and you can add your favorite dipping sauce to your order.

This free nugget offer is just the beginning of many deals McDonald’s has planned for the summer. The company aims to provide more special offers alongside its everyday affordable prices. A spokesperson for the company says that currently, 90% of McDonald’s franchisees in the US offer meal bundles for $4 or less.

Next month, McDonald’s may introduce a $5 meal deal in the US to address slowing sales and customer concerns about high prices. The deal includes a four-piece McNugget, small fries, a small drink, and either a McDouble burger or a McChicken sandwich.

