McDonald County Courthouse enhances security

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — McDonald County officials are increasing safety in the courthouse.

“This will safeguard not just the court personnel, but all the people that come into the courthouse on a regular basis,” said John Lepage, McDonald, and Newton County 40th Associate Circuit Judge.

He’s talking about the new security checkpoint, a metal detector now sitting at the entrance of the McDonald County courthouse.

“We installed this security checkpoint recently to provide protection for the employees and the citizens coming into the courthouse,” said Bryan Hall, McDonald County Presiding County Commissioner.

For the first time, visitors entering the courthouse will have to walk through the security checkpoint first.

McDonald County Presiding County Commissioner, Bryan Hall, says this is something they’ve been waiting for.

“It was of significant, significant cost for the county, but something that was obviously needed,” said Hall.

Costing $11,000, Lepage says it will also decrease the amount of entrances into the building.

With help from the county, Hall says the main goal is to bring more safety for everyone.

“It’s not foolproof, but it will give people a sense of security and provide a checkpoint for people entering the courthouse,” said Hall.

And Lepage says he couldn’t agree more.

“It limits the access to the courthouse. Everyone’s got to come through this particular door instead of having to have one, two, three, four, five points of entry,” said Lepage.

Visitors will also be greeted by a new employee manning the checkpoint.

Lepage says he is looking forward to when it’s up and running.

“The plan is to be operational June 3. So in a couple more weeks,” said Lepage.

