McDonald's worker puts everyone off ice cream with 'disgusting' photos

A former McDonald’s worker has turned the stomach of fast food fans by sharing ‘disgusting’ photos from inside a mouldy ice cream maker.

Teenager Nick, who did not disclose his surname, shared the photos on Twitter, claiming: “This came out of McDonald's ice cream machine in case y'all were wondering…”

This came out of McDonald's ice cream machine in case y'all were wondering... pic.twitter.com/DTXXpzE7Ce — nick (@phuckyounick) July 14, 2017

This is the side of the ice cream machine! It's not from a grease trap pic.twitter.com/nMpnFxAvZ4 — nick (@phuckyounick) July 17, 2017

The 18-year-old says he worked at a McDonald’s outlet in Louisiana for five months, telling BuzzFeed he posted the photos to let people know “how disgusting the conditions are”.

Nick claims he lost his job shortly after posting the photos “exposing McDonald's”, but tweeted that he already had another one lined up when he decided to post them online.

Since I'm exposing McDonald's I might as well show y'all what y'all really eating... fresh out the freezer. pic.twitter.com/KZ7Ao1kWsR — nick (@phuckyounick) July 18, 2017

McDonald’s said in a statement the equipment seen in the photos does not come into contact with any food.

“We are committed to running great restaurants that provide our customers with high quality food, service and a clean environment,” a spokesperson said.

“This is a part of our soft serve equipment that does not come into contact with any food and is required to undergo regular and timely cleaning.”

