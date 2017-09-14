McDonald's Cashier Tried to Flush Baby After Giving Birth at Work: Cops

A California McDonald's cashier has been arrested after cops say she gave birth at work before trying to flush the baby.

The San Mateo County District Attorney said 25-year-old Sarah Lockner was working as a cashier at the restaurant in Redwood City this week when she co-workers said she complained of stomach pains.

Watch: 2 Charged in Connection With Pregnant Woman's Death After Being Found With Baby

A concerned co-worker discovered blood on the floor while checking on the 25-year-old, prosecutors said.

After Lockner blamed the blood on a heavy period, prosecutors say a second co-worker opened the bathroom door to a horrifying sight: "a newborn baby face down in the toilet bowl," prosecutors allege.

The co-worker called 911 and when authorities arrived, the baby was in Lockner’s arms, but the newborn wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Paramedics performed CPR and rushed the baby to a hospital.

While the infant was resuscitated and is in stable condition, doctors are yet to determine whether the child suffered brain damage.

Watch: Pregnant Teen Accused of Manslaughter in Death of Boyfriend in YouTube Stunt

Lockner told authorities she didn’t know she was pregnant, prosecutors said.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Lockner faces a felony child abuse charge and one charge of great bodily injury.

She is scheduled to be arraigned in San Mateo County court on Sept. 18 and is being held on $11 million bail.

Watch: 2 Babies Born in Same Burger King Parking Lot 2 Nights in a Row

Related Articles: