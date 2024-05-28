McCoy lots for sale in second auction

May 28—GREENSBURG — Sealed bids for 16 lots in the Lake McCoy area were opened at a recent meeting of the Washington Township Advisory Board.

Washington Township Trustee Bev Rivera reported that at the May 17 sealed auction, four bidders submitted seven bids, but only one parcel had sold as the result of having met the minimum bid requirement of $500.

The 15 remaining parcels will be sold in a live real estate auction at 10 a.m. June 8 at the Studebaker Studios on Lincoln Street in Greensburg.

Bidders interested in the June 8 real estate sale must pre-register at the Washington Township Trustee's office, 1030 N. Lincoln Street, or by calling 812-663-5501.

To read the legal advertisement and descriptions of the remaining lots and terms for the June 8 event, go to www.wttodc.com/

In other Washington Township news, Rivera reported the titles for the fire trucks purchased in 2020 and 2021 have been received and all of the supporting documents are complete.

She also reported on the replacement of two failing weather sirens: one behind Jackson Bank in Greensburg and one that sets at the entrance to Lake McCoy.

Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-651-0876 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com