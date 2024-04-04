McCormick talks about issues, need for 'leadership' at rally in Shavertown

Apr. 3—SHAVERTOWN — Dave McCormick, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, said the 2024 election is about one thing — leadership.

McCormick, 58, was at AMP Global Strategies on Pioneer Avenue in Shavertown Wednesday morning to tell supporters he has the same concerns they do.

"We're all here for the same reason," McCormick said. "We are all deeply concerned about the future of our country."

McCormick was joined by U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser of Dallas, former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum, and National Republican Senate Committee Chairman U.S. Sen Steve Daines of Montana.

Brenda Pugh, who co-owns AMP Global Strategies with her husband, Alan, welcomed all to their business. Brenda Pugh is running for the Republican nomination in the 120th Legislative District. Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, who is not running for re-election in the 120th District, was at Wednesday's rally.

McCormick covered all the talking points of the upcoming campaign, as he prepares to take on three-term Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, in the general election in November.

McCormick talked about securing our borders, improving the economy, strengthening the military, fighting crime and growing our energy sector.

"To do all this, we need strong leadership in the House, the Senate and the White House," McCormick said. "America is slipping away because of weak leadership."

McCormick said 2024 will be a "change election," as he chastised Casey for "doing nothing" for Pennsylvania.

"We all have to work to change this course," he said. "I ask you all to lead this movement — the stakes couldn't be higher. The risk is so profound."

Meuser looked around the room and said, "This is a strong group here today to support the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania — Dave McCormick."

Meuser noted McCormick has all the tools to be a great leader — he's a decorated veteran, a successful businessman and a true Conservative.

"He will be here for us because he is one of us," Meuser said. "When he takes office, we will take the gavel away from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. We have to change the course — elect Dave McCormick."

Santorum, 65, who left office in 2007, said Pennsylvania is not growing.

"I wish it was," Santorum said. "But we haven't anybody to work for us. We need new leadership. Bob Casey and his fellow Democrats have transformed the Democratic Party into something unrecognizable. Our Pennsylvania senators are an embarrassment."

Sen. Daines started by referencing the popular TV show "Yellowstone," which is set in his home state of Montana.

"Gov. Dutton sends his regards, but he could not be with us today," Daines said, referring to actor Kevin Costner's character on the show. "But you may ask why a senator from Montana is her with you today. I'm here because this race matters not just to Pennsylvania, but to this country."

Daines said Casey "votes the wrong way every time." He said, "Dave McCormick will vote the right way. Think about the future. Think about your grandchildren. That's why I'm here today."

