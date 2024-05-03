McCormick Recalls Its Popular French’s Product Due To Potential Food Poisoning

The bacteria, Staphylococcus aureus (Staph), may be growing on the product.

McCormick & Company, Inc. has voluntarily recalled a batch of French's Original Crispy Fried Onions due to the potential growth of Staphylococcus aureus (Staph). The recall was initiated on March 18 and reported by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on May 2.

The recalled products are:

720 pouches of 26.5-ounce French's Original Crispy Fried Onions

UPC: 041500959030



3,456 units of six-ounce French's Original Crispy Fried Onions

UPC: 041500220208

Neither the company nor the FDA disclosed when the recalled products were sold to customers, which batches were recalled, and if they have a specific best-by date.

The recalled products were distributed to Arizona and Illinois. The FDA recall reports do not disclose whether the products were further distributed to stores beyond these two states or whether the recalled products were removed from store shelves.

What Is Staphylococcus Aureus?

The FDA explains that Staph is a bacteria that can cause severe food poisoning. Food contaminated with Staph may not smell or taste bad or look spoiled. Though the bacteria can be killed by cooking, the toxins may still be able to cause illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms develop within 30 minutes to eight hours after consuming the contaminated food. Though severe illness is rare, Staph food poisoning may cause nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps.

What To Do If You Have the Recalled Products at Home

Check your pantry for the recalled products, many of which have a long shelf-life. Do not eat any of the recalled products. You should discard them.



