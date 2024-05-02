McCook Central's Blagg among 2024 South Dakota State FFA Stars recognized

May 2—BROOKINGS — The South Dakota FFA has named its State Stars for 2024, as announced at the South Dakota FFA Convention in April.

These individuals spend countless hours working on their projects and enhancing their potential for future jobs by gaining hands-on experience and developing technical skills. Star finalists were selected based on their supervised agricultural experience program records and finalists were interviewed by industry experts. The State Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness, Star in Agricultural Placement and Star in Agriscience received cash awards.

The following winners were announced:

State Star Farmer: Ryan Blagg, of McCook Central.

His advisors are Mr. Terry Rieckman and Mrs. Tracy Chase. Finalists included: Faith Genzlinger, Howard; Colden Kramer, Philip; Shelby Pankratz, Parker.

State Star in Agribusiness: Elden Blume, of Redfield.

His advisor is Mr. Bradley Cihak. Finalists included: Ryan Blagg, McCook Central; Abigail Kolousek, Wessington Springs; Cash Lehrman, Bridgewater-Emery.

State Star in Agricultural Placement: Natalie Haase, of Parker.

Her advisor is Mrs. Kelly Dunkelberger. Finalists included: Natalie Haase, Parker; Ryan Blagg, McCook Central; Elliot Hendrix, Rapid City Stevens; Hailey Kizer, Howard.

State Star in Agriscience: Kelsey Vockrodt, of West Central.

Her advisor is Mrs. Linda Petersen. Finalists included: Kelsey Vockrodt, West Central; Abby Wagner, McCook Central; Paul Kaffar, McCook Central; Tyler Groenewold, Tri-Valley.

District Star Greenhands are sophomores, recognized as top in their FFA districts for an outstanding start to their Supervised Agriculture Experience Project.

District Star Greenhands are: District 1: Noah Felderman, Doland; District 2: Lacie Weber, ORR; District 3: Riley Pankratz, Parker; District 4: Cash Martinez, Bridgewater-Emery; District 5: Atlee Olson, Belle Fourche; District 6: Max Klein, Wessington Springs; District 7: Dawson Dorr, Montrose; District 8: Katelyn Gebhart, Lemmon.

South Dakota FFA members were recognized for receiving their State FFA Degree at the South Dakota State FFA Convention held recently.

The State FFA Degree is the highest degree of membership awarded by the South Dakota FFA Association. Requirements include:

* Having earned and productively invested at least $1,000 or worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time, of a combination thereof, in a Supervised Agricultural Experience program.

* Demonstrated leadership ability by performing 10 procedures of Parliamentary Law, giving a six minute speech on an agriculture of FFA-related topic, and serving as an officer, committee chairperson or participating member of a chapter committee

* Have completed at least 25 hours of community service.

Winners will receive the golden charm of the State Degree and a framed certificate. Area FFA members earning this honor include:

Andes Central: Riata Bultje; Bon Homme: Braden Beran, Chapin Cooper, Cheyenne Cox, Greeley Goeden, Erica Guthmiller, Bryce Hauck, Brock Kotalik, Gracie Pechous; Bridgewater-Emery: Alexis Golder, Carter Hofer, Jase Kayser, Cash Lehrman, Zachary Tuschen, Victoria VanSickle, Jade Weber; Colome: Joseph Laprath; Aaron Zemlicka, Brianna Dale, Collin Gaikowski, Jack Helken, Connor Mudgett, Christian Ramirez; Ethan: Michael Freeman; Freeman: Ava Andersen, Rylie Gossen, Riley Knittel, Emily Knodel, Kaytlin Pankratz, Blake Stahl; Howard: Karsyn Feldhaus, Kolt Koepsell, Jaxon Beyer, Zachary Connor, Ashlyn Podhradsky, Rebecca Feldhaus, Taylor Riesch, Faith Genzlinger, Hailey Kizer; Kimball: Luke Leheska; McCook Central: Owen Alley, Ryan Blagg, Kaizha Blase, Jase Heumiller, Isabela Jimenez, Paul Kaffar, Vivian Koepsell, Carter Randall, Will Rotert, Noah Schnee, Derek Schock, Marah Schock, Grace Stoffel, Haden Stoffel, Abby Wagner; Mitchell: Ally Henkel, Marlena Retzlaff, Kallie Volk; Parkston: Grace Lindeman; Platte-Geddes: Hadley Hanson, Skyler Hanten, Hannah Kirsch, Harper Kirsch, Abbi Jo Larson, Baileigh Nachtigal, Tristen Petrik, Garret Varilek; Scotland: Katelyn Jonas, Kade Odens, Katelyn Rempfer, Patience Starwalt, Kalley Vitek; Wessington Springs: Garett Anson, Raylee Fagerhaug, Troy Fastnacht, Carter Gaikowski, Alyssa Grohs, Hannah Heezen, Abigail Kolousek, Blake Larson, Avery Orth, Carissa Scheel, Caroline Witte; Winner: Bailey Rae Fairbanks.