FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks from a Republican Senate caucus meeting with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that each U.S. senator will get a copy of the FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

McConnell repeated that he expected a vote this week in the full Senate on President Donald Trump's nominee, a conservative federal appeals court judge.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler)