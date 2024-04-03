McConnell Air Force Base identifies airman who died in off-base motorcycle accident

McConnell Air Force Base has identified one of its airman as the person who died in a motorcycle accident south of the base on Sunday.

Tech. Sgt. Erik Gajate, 28, of Gilbert, Arizona, died at the scene from his injuries, the base said in news release Wednesday.

The crash was reported shortly after 4:20 p.m. near 47th South and Woodlawn.

Gajate was heading east on 47th on a Honda motorcycle at a high rate of speed when for unknown reasons crossed over into the westbound lanes, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said.

The motorcycle struck a Buick Lacrosse sedan head on. The sheriff’s office said there are no indications of alcohol or drug impairment.

Gajate had been stationed at McConnell since 2015 and trained crew chiefs for military aircraft, according to the base.

A memorial service will be held Thursday at the on-base chapel.