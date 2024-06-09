McCombie, Halpin on possible ethics-reform constitutional amendment

Calls for ethics reform reached fever pitch after the Com-Ed scandal surrounding former Speaker Mike Madigan. Critics say the legislation adopted three years ago doesn’t go far enough.

Former Governor Pat Quinn went public with some polling this year that Illinoisans support putting ethics reform on the ballot as a constitutional amendment, like keeping Mike Madigan from collecting a state pension while waiting for trial and banning lawmakers from voting on bills where there’s a conflict of interest. But should this be something that is left up to voters?

Host Jim Niedelman brings back House Minority Leader Tony McCombie and State Senator Mike Halpin to discuss this and more.

“The reality is that we’ve seen these elected officials that have taken steps to enrich themselves instead of doing what’s best for the people in the state off Illinois, and they’ve been caught and are being prosecuted and the judicial system is playing out,” Halpin said.

“If you put a question on that said ‘Should there be ethics reform?’ I think you’re going to see that’s probably the largest ‘Yes’ you’ll ever see on a ballot,” McCombie said. “I don’t think that’s the question. It’s finding the loopholes.”

To hear what else our panelists say, click on the video.

