McClure man charged with homicide in Mifflin County

Jun. 6—A 76-year-old Mifflin County man is charged with killing a 64-year-old woman in a McClure home Wednesday afternoon.

William Shoop, is charged with criminal homicide by state police in Lewistown after a shooting along Snook Road, in Decatur Township, Mifflin County. Police were called to the scene at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday for reports of shots fired.

William Shoop, 76, emerged from the home and retreated back inside several times before throwing a rifle onto an outdoor trampoline and surrendering, police said.

Carrie Shoop, 64, was found in the living room dead from several gunshot wounds, police said.

William Shoop is charged with criminal homicide and is being held in Mifflin County jail. The investigation continues, police said.

State police at Selinsgrove assisted at the scene, Trooper Sara Barrett said.

This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.