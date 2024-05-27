McClain Co. Sheriff arrest OKC man after assault

McClain Co., Okla. (KFOR) – The McClain County Sheriff says an Oklahoma City man has been arrested in western McClain County for assault and battery against a family of four.

According to McClain County Sheriff Landy Offolter, a road rage call came in Friday morning when a vehicle driven by Michael Young, 54, of Oklahoma City allegedly rammed another vehicle and fired an unknown number of shots at the vehicle that had a husband, wife and their two children inside.

Police officials say the incident occurred on SH 74B and May Avenue near Cole.

Authorities say Michael Young was detained by Blanchard Police until sheriff deputies could arrive at the scene. A pistol was found in the vehicle driven by Young, who was charged with four counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and four counts of assault and battery with a vehicle, according to police.

Michael Young is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No further information has been released at this time.

