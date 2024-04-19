MONROE — Monroe County Community College's Office of Marketing and Communications recently received two national awards for marketing communications.

Two Paragon Awards for outstanding achievement in community college marketing communications were awarded to MCCC at the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations' national conference in Seattle.

MCCC earned silver for its “Online MCCC Viewbook” and bronze for its “A Pathway for Every Dreamer Print Ad," said Joe Verkennes, MCCC's director of marketing and communications.

"NCMPR is the only organization of its kind that exclusively represents marketing and public relations professionals at community and technical colleges, and its prestigious Paragon Awards recognize outstanding achievement in design and communication at community and technical colleges," Verkennes said.

Joe Verkennes, MCCC director of marketing and communications, poses with the college's national Paragon Awards from the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations.

NCMPR has more than 1,500 members from nearly 550 colleges across the U.S. and Canada. There were 47 categories and more than 1,500 entries from 210 community and technical colleges across the country, he said.

MCCC’s award-winning Online Viewbook can be viewed at issuu.com/monroeccc/docs/mccc-viewbook-23.

MCCC's Office of Marketing Communications team includes Verkennes; Doug Richter, graphic designer; Michelle Gaynier, communications specialist; Beth Waldvogel, coordinator of web services; and Janel Boss, assistant to the director of marketing and communications and the executive director of The Foundation at MCCC.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: MCCC earns two national marketing awards