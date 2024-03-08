McCarty's charges amended to aggravated battery

Mar. 8—A woman indicted with attempted murder now faces an aggravated battery charge as a plea agreement is pending.

Sandra L. McCarty, 55, of Las Vegas, appeared by Zoom on Thursday before 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

The amended complaint states that she is accused by a grand jury, on an amended indictment for aggravated battery Feb. 2, 2023, for allegedly using force or violence on Robert Whitlock, causing great bodily harm by placing her hands over his mouth and nose and trying to suffocate him, according to the document. Whitlock, who was 81 years old, was McCarty's father. He died Feb. 13, 2023.

Evans noted that she saw the amended complaint filed and assumed that meant there was a plea agreement. McCarty's attorney, Rick Cuddihy, and Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Kali Jo Parker, confirmed there was a plea agreement and asked for a change of plea hearing.

Cuddihy said there was a Rule 11 agreement, which is binding on the court and can be revoked if not followed. He was hoping to get the document filed in the first week of April and requested a change of plea April 2, which was then set.

Cuddihy asked for McCarty to appear on Zoom as she lives in Las Vegas. He said he can get her a written change of plea so she can be present on Zoom, as well as other paperwork, to add another layer of "assurances" about the process. Cuddihy acknowledged that McCarty would need to be present in the courtroom for sentencing, and having the change of plea on Zoom would have her save money on flights.

Parker didn't object to the request and said that as long as McCarty made herself available for the hearing the prosecutor's office could accommodate that.

Evans agreed to let McCarty appear by Zoom. McCarty has appeared by Zoom in her case for over a year after she was released from custody on bond.

The maximum penalty for aggravated battery is 15 years in prison as well as a $50,000 fine.

McCarty was initially charged by a criminal complaint following her arrest and had her preliminary hearing in the case delayed until the indictment was issued in May 2023. She was arraigned in June 2023 and the case has been in mediation.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.