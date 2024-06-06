McCarthy Road reopened after collapse triggered partial closure

Jun. 6—The 60-mile gravel McCarthy Road was reopened Wednesday after a partial collapse near Chitina prompted state officials to enact emergency repairs.

The road runs from Chitina to just outside the town of McCarthy, about 225 miles east of Anchorage.

State transportation officials reopened one lane of the road Monday evening after shutting it down over the weekend when part of the first mile collapsed. On Wednesday evening, they said the road had been reopened to two-way traffic.

Cones mark the road edge and drivers will need to reduce their speed through the repaired area, officials said an update Wednesday. Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities crews "will continue to monitor for further settlement activity and design work for a permanent repair is beginning."

The road was opened during the day Tuesday and Wednesday to one lane of travel. Officials have said they were still investigating the cause of the collapse, and options for a more permanent fix won't be decided until the road is stabilized and the area can be examined more thoroughly.