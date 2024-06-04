McCarthy Road partially reopened near Chitina after collapse

Jun. 4—McCarthy Road was closed Monday near where it begins in Chitina after a portion of the road collapsed, Alaska transportation officials said.

The Department of Transportation and Public Facilities said in a social media post that the road was closed between Mile 0 and 1 due to "significant roadway subsidence." Maintenance crews noticed the roadway settlement on Saturday morning, said John Perreault, a public information officer for the department's northern region.

"It continued very quickly and closure was needed by Sunday evening," Perreault said via email.

Crews were on site Monday, and the road was scheduled to open to one lane on Monday evening for a few hours, according to an alert on Alaska 511. The department said it planned to open the road again for daytime travel from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the alert, and drivers should expect extended delays while roadway repairs take place.

Drivers should check Alaska 511 for continued updates on the road's status, the department said.

The transportation department is still assessing the cause of the road settlement, Perreault said, but it is not river washout or a landslide.

For now, he said material is being brought in to establish at least one lane of travel. Perreault said options for a long-term fix won't be decided until the road is stabilized and the area can be examined more thoroughly.

The gravel McCarthy Road runs about 60 miles from the town of Chitina to just outside the town of McCarthy, about 225 miles east of Anchorage.