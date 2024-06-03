McCarthy Road closed near Chitina after partial collapse

Jun. 3—McCarthy Road is closed near where it begins in Chitina after a portion of the road collapsed, Alaska transportation officials said.

The Department of Transportation and Public Facilities said in a social media post Monday that the road was closed between Mile 0 and 1 due to "significant roadway subsidence." Maintenance crews noticed the roadway settlement on Saturday morning, said John Perreault, a public information officer for the department's northern region.

"It continued very quickly and closure was needed by Sunday evening," Perreault said via email.

Crews are on site, the department said, and plan to have one lane open by Tuesday morning for daytime travel. Drivers should expect delays of 15 to 20 minutes crossing the damaged area once one lane has been opened. The road will be closed again for the night at 4:30 p.m., according to the department.

Drivers should check Alaska 511 for updates, the department said.

The transportation department is still assessing the cause of the road settlement, Perreault said, but it is not river washout or a landslide.

For now, he said material is being brought in to establish at least one lane of travel. Perreault said options for a long-term fix won't be decided until the road is stabilized and the area can be examined more thoroughly.

The gravel McCarthy Road runs about 60 miles from the town of Chitina to just outside the town of McCarthy, about 225 miles east of Anchorage.