McCarthy’s pick Vince Fong wins special election to complete ex-speaker’s term

California Assemblymember Vince Fong won a special election Tuesday to finish out former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s term in the House, paving the way for him to claim a second victory in November’s general.

With his win over fellow Republican and Tulare Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, Fong has secured a potent incumbent’s advantage heading into the November election for a full term. A victory there would position Fong to represent the solidly red Southern California district for decades.

McCarthy’s fall from the speakership and abrupt resignation last year spurred a fierce intra-GOP scramble for his seat. Much of the Republican establishment coalesced behind Fong, including McCarthy — his former boss — and former President Donald Trump.



Republican rivals sought to tap into anti-establishment skepticism in portraying Fong as an extension of the Bakersfield political machine that launched McCarthy. But Fong recorded convincing first-place finishes in both the regular and special election primaries in March, buoyed by spending from a McCarthy-linked Super PAC.

The fallout from McCarthy’s chaos-inducing eleventh-hour exit rippled far beyond his district. Fong ended up running simultaneously for the House and the state Legislature — a double-dip that California’s top elections official unsuccessfully challenged in court.

Now Fong’s Assembly seat will open up, likely prompting a special election.