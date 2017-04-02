McCain on Russia: 'Every time we turn around, another shoe drops from this centipede'

Bill: You are judged by the company you keep. People like Pence, Kellyanne Conway, Sean Hannity, Sean Spizer, and Steve Bannon are losers--they act like bullies and won't stand up against Trump when he is obviously lying. By saying nothing, they are empowering Trump and his dishonesty and showing that they are willing to turn a blind eye and ignore Trump's bad behavior. Melania Trump said that her "issue" would be to stop bullying--that is a joke because she ignores the fact that her husband is the biggest bully and liar around. The Donald is like her pimp--she is willing to stay around and service this despicable man just because he has wealth and power.