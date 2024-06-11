MCC reverses course on faculty layoffs

Monroe Community College's board of trustees on Monday reversed course on potential faculty layoffs, instead approving a package of retirement and resignation incentives it hopes will achieve a similar cost savings.

The college last month announced it would likely begin faculty layoffs next year. It cited "structural operating deficits," caused in large part by falling student enrollment. There were 8,500 students enrolled at MCC in September 2023 compared to 11,600 in September 2019 and 16,500 in September 2013.

The MCC Faculty Association protested the planned layoffs, urging the school to find the money elsewhere.

The college has already solicited faculty members regarding voluntary retirement; a spokesman did not immediately respond to a question about how the new incentive package will differ, or what savings figure the administration is targeting.

