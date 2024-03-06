McAlester man ruled competent to stand trial

Mar. 6—A McAlester man accused of locking a woman in a dog cage and threatening to shoot her with a crossbow before her escape in 2022 was ruled competent to stand trial.

Court records show Cody Ray McFadden, 35, was federally indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma on charges of kidnapping in Indian Country, maiming in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.

The indictments came after several felony counts in Pittsburg County District Court were dismissed due to the state of Oklahoma lacking jurisdiction in the matter.

McFadden was originally ruled incompetent to stand trial by a federal judge following a December 2022 competency hearing.

Records show a second competency hearing was held Feb. 28, 2024, with the same judge ruling McFadden was competent to stand trial.

A jury trial is currently scheduled to begin April 2 at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.

An affidavit filed in the case states deputies from the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department were called out to a residence on Redbird Drive off State Highway 113 for a possible domestic abuse situation.

The reported victim, who was found with numerous injuries and bleeding, told deputies that she went to check on McFadden a day earlier and that the man forced her into a dog cage, poked her with a stick, had an extension cord that he tried to shock her with and that he threatened to shoot her with a crossbow, the affidavit states.

According to the report, the woman said she escaped from the cage after McFadden struck the cage with an axe "so hard that the cage got bent and she was able to get out" before escaping the residence through a broken window.

The woman "told me she thought that she was going to die," the deputy wrote in his report.

Deputies and troopers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol had the residence surrounded when McFadden came out and told the officers to leave "so he could live his life," before running back into the residence, the report states.

The affidavit states tear gas was deployed into the residence numerous times in an attempt to force McFadden out.

A fire was then seen by deputies with McFadden coming out from underneath the residence where the fire started. Deputies had to take the man to the ground to place him into custody, the report states.

The next day, deputies conducted a search warrant on the residence and found the cage the woman was allegedly held hostage in along with the charred remains of a dog, the affidavit states.