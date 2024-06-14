McAlester man charged with peeping tom

Jun. 14—A McAlester man was arrested and charged after admitting to investigators he used his cell phone to take a photo up the skirt of a woman at Walmart.

Jordan Zane Polansky, 20, was charged with felony counts of sexual battery and peeping tom using photographic/electronic equipment to capture image of private area of a person, according to records filed in Pittsburg County District Court.

Records from the Pittsburg County Jail show Polansky was released after posting a $7,500 bond through a bondswoman.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states officers from the McAlester Police Department were called to Walmart for a case of sexual battery.

MPD Officer Michael Sudduth wrote he spoke with a woman who said she was shopping when a male Walmart employee, later identified as Polansky, began to follow her "every isle she went down."

The woman told Sudduth she noticed Polansky had his phone out and that when she was bent over to look at some items, she saw the man with his phone out below her skirt, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, she told the officer she did not know if the man had taken a photo and continued to shop. When she bent down to look at another item, she said Polansky "rubbed the bottom part of her thigh on the back side of her thigh directly above the knee."

The woman told the officer she immediately called her mother to ask what she should do with the mother telling her to find security and call police, the affidavit states.

Officers then spoke with Polansky, who said he was only taking photos of her stuff and when asked if officers could look through his phone, he agreed, but told officers nothing could be seen because he deleted everything, according to the report.

The affidavit states Polasky wrote a partial statement stating, "I took a picture up her skirt," and was arrested and booked into the Pittsburg County Jail without incident.