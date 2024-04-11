McAlester man back in jail days after making bail

Apr. 11—A McAlester man charged last month for attempting to take an officer's service weapon is back in jail after failing to show up to court and leading officers on a foot pursuit.

Court records show Wesley Henry, 35, was originally charged in March with aggravated assault and battery on a police officer, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, and obstructing an officer.

Henry was released from the Pittsburg County Jail on April 2 after posting a $7,500 bond through a bondsman, jail record show.

Records show a bench warrant for Henry's arrest was issued April 4 after he failed to appear for a court hearing. Pittsburg County Special District Judge Bryan McLaughlin ordered the forfeiture of Henry's bond, records show.

Henry was arrested Tuesday after leading officers on a foot pursuit and was being held in the Pittsburg County Jail on complaints of resisting arrest and obstructing an officer, according to jail records.

Audio obtained by the News-Capital through Broadcastify states officers were called to the Murphy's gas station on South George Nigh Expressway around noon Tuesday for a report of a man refusing to pay for a gas drive off.

After Henry's license was ran by dispatch, the warrant was confirmed active to the officers and that is when Henry ran from the officer, the audio states.

The audio states pepper spray was needed to detain Henry following the foot chase.

Henry was originally charged in March after police state he fought an officer during his arrest and attempted to grab the officer's service weapon.

"Henry immediately tensed up and would not put his hand behind his back," McAlester Police Officer Colby Barnett wrote in his report. "Henry spun into me, and I took him to the ground. When we were on the ground, Wesley grabbed a hold of my service weapon and would not let go after several commands to do so."

According to the report, a man came out with a firearm and pointed it at Henry, who let go of Barnett's weapon. Barnett wrote he deployed his taser toward Henry, but it did not make a good connection as one cartridge did not fire.

"I then noticed that my walkie had turned to the wrong channel during the fight," Barnett wrote in his report. "I fixed my radio and told dispatch that I need help."

The report states Henry fled and ran down the stairs and out a side door before leaving in a truck that was later found wrecked in the county in the Krebs Lake Road area.

Henry was taken into custody the next day in McAlester. In audio obtained through Broadcastify, Henry called and told dispatchers he was going to self-surrender at the police station in McAlester.

A vehicle that matched the description given to dispatchers was later spotted near the police station with Henry being taken into custody near the intersection of North 2nd Street and East Washington Avenue.