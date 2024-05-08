McAlester High School sets graduation ceremonies

May 8—McAlester Public Schools officials announced plans for this year's commencement ceremonies.

The McAlester High School Class of 2024 is set to walk the stage with ceremonies to start at 10 a.m. May 18 at Hook Eales Stadium on First National Field.

Officials said if graduation is outside, there will be no limit on who can attend. Any change of plans due to inclement weather will be announced closer to the ceremonies, officials said.

As of Tuesday, the forecast for Saturday from the National Weather Service in Tulsa calls for a high near 79 and mostly sunny.

McAlester's student-parent handbook details commencement guidelines.

Students should wear a long pant, a shirt with a collar and tie, or a dress, or long pants and a blouse under graduation garb. Regular street shoes, boots and dress style slides can be worn, while tennis shoes and flip flops are not allowed.

School policy bars any decoration of the mortarboard and gown unless the student received prior approval from the Indian Education Director.

Native American students may wear "modest, culturally appropriate adornment" for graduation ceremonies, including eagle feathers and graduation chords issued by tribes.

Students must not carry anything during the ceremony and any student disrupting the ceremony will be removed from the premises, per policy.

Inappropriate behavior in the last weeks of school might result in a student being barred from participating in the ceremony. Any student faced with pending legal action will not be allowed to participate.

"Commencement is the most prestigious occasion of high school and one of the greatest days in a senior's life," the policy states. "We must emphasize the importance of appropriate behavior at the public recognition of McAlester High School's graduating class. Each graduate and his or her family are entitled to a dignified and formal ceremony that honors the achievements of every senior. It would be unfortunate to have to remove a student from the commencement ceremony or to be forced to terminate the proceedings early."

School policy also lists the following as the only approved cords, sashes and collars for graduates to wear:

—Valedictorian: Purple Cord

—Salutatorian: Royal Blue Cord

—Academic All-State: Green Cord

—National Merit Scholar: Burgundy Cord

—Oklahoma Academic Scholar: Orange Cord

—Oklahoma FFA State Degree: Blue and Gold Cord

—Oklahoma Indian Honor Society: Turquoise Cord

—Honor Society: Gold Sash

—National Vocational Technical Society: Silver Sash

—International Thespian Society: White Collar