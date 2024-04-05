MC announces participation in FAST program

Apr. 4—MIDLAND — Midland College announced Thursday its investment in the FAST program.

The dual credit FAST program, funded through a partnership between Midland College and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, allows eligible high school students to participate in dual credit classes at no cost. Specifically, this includes individuals who qualified for free or reduced-priced lunch during any of the four school years preceding enrollment in an eligible dual credit course.

In line with Midland College's commitment to expanding educational access, the college will reduce dual credit tuition to only $55 per semester to all dual credit students who are not eligible for the no cost option. This represents an approximate 22% decrease in dual credit tuition.

Midland College has a long history of collaboration with MISD and other area school districts to provide dual credit opportunities. Dual credit offerings include both transfer and career and technical education courses (CTE).

Damon Kennedy, president of Midland College, emphasizes that dual credit courses not only prepare students for post high school coursework but also offer opportunities to develop technical skills aligning with Permian Basin employer needs.

In 2022 alone the college served 2,466 dual credit students. This includes students participating in transfer courses, the Midland College/ MISD award winning Early College High School, and a highly successful CTE program that provides students with a college credential prior to graduation preparing them for high demand careers in the Permian Basin.

By committing the financial resources required to participate in the FAST program, Midland College is making a bold statement of its core value of ensuring that these educational opportunities are within the reach of all high school students residing within its service area.

Access is the first pillar of Midland College's new strategic framework. The college's participation in the FAST program will support this pillar by expanding dual credit opportunities to an increasing number of students including those that may not have had access otherwise. As part of their strong collaboration, MISD and Midland College are already engaged in discussions to ensure that the FAST program is leveraged to expand enrollment in both transfer and CTE dual credit programs. Midland College is committed to delivering educational programs that are not only relevant but also responsive to the needs of our community. The FAST program amplifies this work and strengthens our community by accelerating student success and workforce development.

For more information about Midland College's Dual Credit programs, visit midland.edu or contact the Office of Admissions at (432) 681-6341.