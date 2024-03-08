MBTA warns ahead of South Coast Rail: Dumping on railroad tracks 'a life-threatening risk'

The MBTA is reminding residents that the only things that belong in the South Coast Rail right-of-way are trains — not ATVs, and definitely not trash.

“The ROW and all other railroad property are illegal to enter," wrote Jean Fox, director of community engagement for South Coast Rail. “Besides being a life-threatening risk, the ROW is not designed for any vehicles except trains and authorized railroad vehicles.”

The railroad rights-of-way in the SouthCoast haven’t been used by regular passenger trains for decades, only freight; over the years they have become common cut-throughs for pedestrians, paths for dirt bikes and ATVs, and dumping grounds for litterbugs getting rid of bulky items.

The rights-of-way are private property and venturing there is illegal and dangerous — especially now that the MBTA has begun a testing phase with South Coast Rail commuter trains.

“Trespassing is a problem that needs to stop,” she wrote.

'Compromised': Transit group says South Coast Rail can be made better. Here's how.

Train tracks stretch south along a railroad right of way in Fall River. With the South Coast Rail project nearing completion, officials said it's important for people to keep off the right of way.

What damage can trespassers do to the railroad right-of-way?

Railroad tracks are laid on top of ballast, a bed of crushed stone and gravel that helps drain rainwater, bear the train’s load, and keep vegetation from growing around the tracks.

"When dirt bikes, trucks, all-terrain vehicles, or any other unauthorized vehicles enter the ROW, they can damage the gravel ballast that is critical to keeping tracks level and safe for trains," Fox wrote. “Even with four-wheel drive, vehicles can become stuck and need rescue to prevent possible collisions.”

Dumping of old mattresses and furniture on the railroad tracks is environmentally harmful and could cause a tragedy.

Test trains can run as fast as 79 mph. Trains also cannot stop immediately if the operator sees danger — it can take a mile or more to come to a full stop.

“When a train collides with debris, not only can it damage the train and the tracks, it could also cause a derailment, threatening the lives of railroad employees and passengers,” Fox wrote.

This Stop & Shop shopping cart was abandoned above railroad tracks near Murray Street in Fall River's North End in 2021.

What’s the penalty for trespassing on a railroad right-of-way?

According to Massachusetts General Laws, trespassers on the railroad right-of-way can be arrested, and face a fine of $100 or 50 hours of community service.

What is South Coast Rail doing now?

The MBTA is in a months-long testing and commissioning phase, simulating service along the entire route. South Coast Rail is on track to open sometime this summer.

Dan Medeiros can be reached at dmedeiros@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: MBTA: No dumping, trespassing on South Coast Rail rights of way