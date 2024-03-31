MBI donates toys for local children

Mar. 31—The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is helping local children celebrate Easter by donating toys to Meridian Parks and Recreation's annual Easter egg hunt at Velma Young Park.

Members of the East End Temple Lodge were also involved in the donations.

Maj. Jeffery Willis, who serves MBI outreach and training coordinator, said the agency wants to give back to the community, and the donations are one way that it can get involved.

"It's our way of giving back from law enforcement and show the kids that we care," he said.

Through its outreach efforts, MBI hopes to build relationships with the community and show local children that law enforcement aren't the bad guys, Willis said. Officers, he said, want to be a positive influence in their neighborhoods and see their communities succeed.

"We want to send a message that law enforcement are good guys," he said. "We're not out just to arrest, but we're also out to make a difference and have a positive impact in their lives as well."

